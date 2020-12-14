Whiteside County reports new COVID-19 cases; 75 recoveries

WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Whiteside County on Monday announced 75 people have recovered from COVID-19.

They also announced 20 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 4,369 confirmed cases.

The new cases:

One person under the age of 20

Six people in their 20′s

One person in their 30′s

Five people in their 40′s

Two people in their 50′s

Four people in their 60′s

One person over the age of 80

This follows the announcement on Monday that the state of Illinois has passed 850k confirmed cases of COVID-19.

County residents can can visit this link for more information.

