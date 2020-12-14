Advertisement

Whiteside County reports new COVID-19 cases; 75 recoveries

Health officials in Whiteside County on Monday announced 75 people have recovered from COVID-19.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials in Whiteside County on Monday announced 75 people have recovered from COVID-19.

They also announced 20 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 4,369 confirmed cases.

The new cases:

  • One person under the age of 20
  • Six people in their 20′s
  • One person in their 30′s
  • Five people in their 40′s
  • Two people in their 50′s
  • Four people in their 60′s
  • One person over the age of 80

This follows the announcement on Monday that the state of Illinois has passed 850k confirmed cases of COVID-19.

County residents can can visit this link for more information.

