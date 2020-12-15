Adoptable Four-Legged Friends

MOLINE, Ill. --KWQC)

Meet “Marco”! Vickie Sanders of Animal Aid Humane Society of Moline visited the show holding “Marco” who clearly didn’t really want to star in a feline feature on local television! But he still wants and needs a forever home. Watch the interview to get more information about this kitty, the facility and the current “Cat Special” (more below) . Please follow them on Facebook where stories of homeless pets are featured.

Sanders elaborated on “Cat Special”---just $10 to adopt a cat that is older than five years. The cats come with a positive reference from a vet. If anyone is interested, contact Animal Aide Humane Society and they can send you pictures. The next step for interested parties is to set up and “meet & greet”. The facility also does have a really nice dog named “Scout” who needs a forever home. The animal would do best in an environment that offers a fenced-in yard and it’s noted that this dog does enjoy other dogs and even cats.

Animal Aid has been “closed” to the public due to COVID protocol but continue to have adoption events at Petco and PetsMart locations. Appointments can also be set to see animals.

Animal Aid Humane Society / 239 50th. St. / Moline, IL / 309- 797- 6550 / Animal Aid Humane Society on FACEBOOK

