Augustana’s new pool nearing completion

By Joey Donia
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 12:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Augustana’s new pool is expected to be complete in May of 2021. The pool is part of a $19 million project building the Peter J. Lindberg Center for Health and Human performance and will feature a state-of-the-art pool and swim performance lab.

“Our vision was creating one of the best pools that would last 50 plus years, and leave a lasting legacy here at Augustana” said head coach Dan Lloyd.

The pool will be ready in time for Augustana’s first season of water polo beginning in the 2021-2022 school year.

“It’s a dream come true being part of starting a new program has always been something I’ve wanted to do and to be able to do that with a top notch brand new facility coming online is the icing on the cake. It makes it a lot easier to be able to tell recruits that this facility is gonna be ready to go from day one, it’s not something we’re gonna have to wait for so yeah, it’s definitely added to the excitement” said head coach Ryan Pryor.

