City of Moline launches COVID-19 Small Business Relief Program

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline has launched the COVID-19 Small Business Relief Program to assist small businesses that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19.

The program will use approximately $110,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds, which were awarded under the CARES Act to provide capital to small businesses. Officials say this is an effort to retain jobs and stabilize Moline businesses.

“We are very grateful that the many local businesses that make up a majority of our economy can benefit from this program,” Interim City Administrator Marty Vanags said in a statement. “Small business is the lifeblood of any community and the City of Moline is excited to be able to provide this funding through our Community Development Block Grant funding.”

The city of Moline shared the following information about the program in a news release:

Assistance will be provided to eligible businesses in the form of a forgivable loan. The loan will be forgiven in six months as long as certain conditions are met. The “forgivable” feature of the loans rest on the ability of the small business borrower to retain jobs that are held by those of low or moderate income (full time equivalent), meaning those earning less than 80% of the annual Area Median Income (AMI). In Moline, the annual AMI for a single person is $42,250. The maximum forgivable loan is $5,000 per business. At the time the funds are awarded, the business must meet and maintain the federal CDBG national objective of 51% or more of the workforce being part of a low to moderate income household.

Completed applications can be turned in beginning December 14, 2020 through January 4, 2021 (5:00 p.m. Central Time).

Applicants may submit their application on the City’s FORWARD Platform https://forward.livestories.com/login, City’s website, www.moline.il.us; email their application to kwhitley@moline.il.us or mail (postmarked by January 4, 2021) to:

City of Moline

Community & Economic Development Department

CDBG COVID-19 Small Business Relief Program

619 16 Street

Moline, IL 61265

Once closed, completed applications will be reviewed on a “first-in” basis by the selection committee for accuracy and compliance with the program criteria.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.