Clouds hang tough today

Quiet weather on tap this week.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 3:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Cloudy skies will continue to hang around the QCA today, thus it will lead to another day with highs in the 20s and 30s.  Clouds will finally begin to break up tonight and a little sun can be expected on Wednesday, but temps will struggle to warm out of the low 30s.  Quiet weather will continue for the rest of the work week as temps get back into the 40s by Thursday and Friday.  A cold front will arrive early Saturday morning, but there won’t be much more than a few flurries with it.  Long term temps are looking warmer than normal with many areas in the 40s and 50s early next week.

TODAY: Cloudy.  High: 29º.  Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 23°. Wind: E 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny.  High: 34º.

