Advertisement

COVID-19 Symptom Tracker

Is it a cold, flu, or coronavirus? Here’s the difference
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 7:02 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Beverly Benmoussa, MSN, FNP-BC (Board Certified Family Nurse Practitioner) of The Weekend Clinic in the Village of East Davenport joins PSL to inform viewers about the symptoms of COVID. The majority of the discussion parses out the differences between COVID, the Common Cold, Allergies, and Influenza. But there is some cross over which can be confusing. Watch the segment to learn true signs of COVID and actions to take if you suspect you have the virus. Benmoussa also talks briefly about the vaccine.

The Weekend Clinic / 2107 East 12th Street / Davenport, IA / 563-362-3312 / THEWEEKENDCLINIC.COM / FACEBOOK

Join us Monday December 14th on Paula Sands Live when we answer questions about Covid-19!

Posted by The Weekend Clinic PLC on Sunday, December 13, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
Pet food manufacturer bringing hundreds of jobs to Dubuque
Homeowners of a popular neighborhood Christmas display in Moline announced their dog, Henry,...
Henry’s Christmas Yard dog passes away from ‘sudden illness’
Davenport man comes home after 163 days battling COVID-19
Davenport man comes home after 163 days battling COVID-19
Crash
Illinois State Police identify pedestrian killed in Galesburg crash

Latest News

The Illinois State Fair added two shows to its 2021 grandstand lineup.
Two shows added to 2021 Illinois State Fair as tickets go on sale Tuesday
Marco at Animal Aid Humane Society
Adoptable Four-Legged Friends
Elements of Design Christmas
Stunning Seasonal Decor & More
Curbside Carols
Curbside Carols for Hire