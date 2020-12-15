COVID-19 Symptom Tracker

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Beverly Benmoussa, MSN, FNP-BC (Board Certified Family Nurse Practitioner) of The Weekend Clinic in the Village of East Davenport joins PSL to inform viewers about the symptoms of COVID. The majority of the discussion parses out the differences between COVID, the Common Cold, Allergies, and Influenza. But there is some cross over which can be confusing. Watch the segment to learn true signs of COVID and actions to take if you suspect you have the virus. Benmoussa also talks briefly about the vaccine.

The Weekend Clinic / 2107 East 12th Street / Davenport, IA / 563-362-3312 / THEWEEKENDCLINIC.COM / FACEBOOK

