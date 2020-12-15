Curbside Carols for Hire

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Christmas music fans can simultaneously get into the holiday spirit and help River Music Experience continue their musical mission by hiring some “Curbside Carols”. Kate Dale from RME joins PSL to talk about the Christmas season fundraiser going on through the end of December. Watch the segment to learn more.

RME crews are available to perform traditional and popular holiday songs on your curb, driveway, yard, throughout a neighborhood, or outside your business while adhering to strict social distancing guidelines. This is a crucial fundraiser to help RME continue to provide community programs that bring music to more than 30K kids and adults throughout the year.

Each time slot available on Tuesday & Wednesday evenings (5 p.m.-8 p.m.) will be 15-20 minutes , with four or five songs. Suggested minimum donation for private caroling is $75.

River Music Experience / 129 North Main Street / Davenport, IA / 563-326-1333 / RME on FACEBOOK

