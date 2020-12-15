Advertisement

Davenport school board approves Dr. Robert Kobylski’s retirement request

The school board voted unanimously during the Monday night meeting.
The school board voted unanimously during the Monday night meeting on Dr. Robert Kobylski's retirement request.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Community School District’s school board made a decision Monday night to approve Dr. Robert Kobylski’s request to retire as superintendent.

On Friday, December 11th, Kobylski submitted a request to retire. The school board voted unanimously during the December 14th school board meeting.

This comes nearly 3 months after the Iowa Department of Education voted to temporarily replace him over concerns the district was not correcting issues in special education and other areas.

Currently, T.J. Schneckloth is serving as Davenport’s interim superintendent. Schneckloth previously served as interim superintendent in October 2018 after former Superintendent Art Tate resigned.

