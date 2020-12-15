Advertisement

Explosion and fire at Waterloo school bus garage injures 4

Waterloo Fire Rescue logo.
Waterloo Fire Rescue logo.(Courtesy: Waterloo Fire Rescue)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWQC) - Waterloo officials are working to determine the cause of an explosion and fire at a school bus garage.

Authorities say the explosion happened Monday afternoon at School Bus Sales in Waterloo.

Four people were taken by car to hospitals. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Fire Battalion Chief Troy Luck said walls at the business were blown out and a burning school bus was found inside the building.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press.  All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
Pet food manufacturer bringing hundreds of jobs to Dubuque
Homeowners of a popular neighborhood Christmas display in Moline announced their dog, Henry,...
Henry’s Christmas Yard dog passes away from ‘sudden illness’
Davenport man comes home after 163 days battling COVID-19
Davenport man comes home after 163 days battling COVID-19
Crash
Illinois State Police identify pedestrian killed in Galesburg crash

Latest News

(MGN)
City of Moline launches COVID-19 Small Business Relief Program
(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)
Man dies after being struck by equipment at O’Hare Airport
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, left, and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds tally the votes cast by...
Iowa’s 6 Republican electors formally cast vote for Trump
Warmer this weekend
Cloudy & cool today