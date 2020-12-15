Fire breaks out at Davenport business

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport firefighters are on the scene of a fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon at Simply Amish of Davenport, 3711 N. Harrison St.

Flames could be seen coming from the building and bricks had fallen from an exterior wall. A TV6 crew on scene said Harrison Street between Kimberly Road and Welcome Way is closed at this time.

TV6 is working to get more information.

