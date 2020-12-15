Advertisement

Fire breaks out at Davenport business

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport firefighters are on the scene of a fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon at Simply Amish of Davenport, 3711 N. Harrison St.

Flames could be seen coming from the building and bricks had fallen from an exterior wall. A TV6 crew on scene said Harrison Street between Kimberly Road and Welcome Way is closed at this time.

TV6 is working to get more information.

