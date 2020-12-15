Advertisement

Genesis to administer first COVID-19 vaccine to frontline workers in Davenport

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN Online)
By Angela Rose
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Genesis Health System announced it will administer the first batch of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to its frontline workers on Tuesday in Davenport.

It’s happening at 10 a.m. at Genesis Convenient Care in Davenport.

The vaccine will specifically be available for Genesis employees who provide care to COVID-19 patients.

Another vaccination site for employees will be located at Genesis Medical Center in Silvis.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
Pet food manufacturer bringing hundreds of jobs to Dubuque
Homeowners of a popular neighborhood Christmas display in Moline announced their dog, Henry,...
Henry’s Christmas Yard dog passes away from ‘sudden illness’
Davenport man comes home after 163 days battling COVID-19
Davenport man comes home after 163 days battling COVID-19
Crash
Illinois State Police identify pedestrian killed in Galesburg crash

Latest News

Parking restrictions will be in place on portions of West 8th Street in Muscatine starting on...
Parking restrictions to be put in place for road work in Muscatine
The Illinois State Fair added two shows to its 2021 grandstand lineup.
Two shows added to 2021 Illinois State Fair as tickets go on sale Tuesday
(MGN)
City of Moline launches COVID-19 Small Business Relief Program
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert issued for missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth, Wisconsin