Genesis to administer first COVID-19 vaccine to frontline workers in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Genesis Health System announced it will administer the first batch of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to its frontline workers on Tuesday in Davenport.

It’s happening at 10 a.m. at Genesis Convenient Care in Davenport.

The vaccine will specifically be available for Genesis employees who provide care to COVID-19 patients.

Another vaccination site for employees will be located at Genesis Medical Center in Silvis.

