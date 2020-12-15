Healing Illinois announces nearly $4.5 million in awards for racial healing efforts across the state

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Human Services announced the recipients of $4.5 million in funding for community-based activities to advance racial healing.

Healing Illinois, an initiative to engage residents of communities across the state that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 in meaningful dialogue, has selected 179 organizations to receive awards.

According to Healing Illinois, the organizations will use the funding to create community-centric, inclusive spaces to talk, learn and grow, supporting the initiative’s overarching goals: to build and advance knowledge and understanding of racial healing and racial equity in communities across the state; increase trust and relationship building among the residents of Illinois; and provide opportunities for communities and individuals to begin to heal from the harms caused by racism.

“Systemic racism affects all Illinois residents, and COVID-19 has made addressing it more urgent than ever before,” said IDHS Secretary Grace Hou in a statement. “I am so pleased to see the work, dedication and commitment by hundreds of community leaders to join Healing Illinois in tackling racism and the need to heal from its effects. With all 179 organizations on board, we will make tremendous progress in developing more compassion, racial understanding and equity across the state.”

The State of Illinois allocated $4.5 million for Healing Illinois projects. About 85% of the funding (exactly $3,807,335) was used for direct awards. Additional funding details include:

Of the direct awards, four organizations are serving as intermediaries, receiving $477,550. Intermediaries are nonprofit organizations that will re-grant the funds to smaller organizations across the state.

Seventeen organizations are sub-contractors, receiving $590,000. Sub-contractors will host events, recruit participants and conduct specific racial healing sessions.

There are $102,665 in funds reserved for nonprofit organizations in southern Illinois counties.

Grant recipients are in 25 counties across the state, and include:

Boys and Girls Club of Elgin, for its Raise Your Voice social justice program for teens, which will focus on establishing a Social Justice Club in middle and high school sites in Elgin;

Illinois Public Health Association in Sangamon County for expansion of its Healing Ambassadors program and amplifying of healing stories; and,

Westside Justice Center of Chicago for Healing Justice activities using digital storytelling and conversations about race, community defense, food justice, and healing.

For a full list of grant recipients visit healing.illinois.gov.

