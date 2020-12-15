Holiday Hope Boxes

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

PSL is so honored to be able to offer a special price on three different “Holiday Hope Box” sets that will literally change lives. Dr. Kit Evans-Ford from Argrow’s House of Healing and Hope returns to the show to invite viewers to take advantage of the PSL exclusive, specially-priced holiday season gift boxes containing products made by women benefitting from the non-profit’s help in recovering from getting out of a situation of domestic violence.

Paula Sands Live Christmas Special---$39.95 (available in THREE different colors & fragrances including Cooling Peppermint, Warm Vanilla, or Holiday Bath Bomb Set). All come in a beautiful gift box containing the handmade products: soaps, lotions, balms, bath bombs, etc. Link: https://argrowshouse.org/collections/home-page-collection/products/paula-sands-live-christmas-special

In case you are not familiar with this important non-profit, Argrow’s House is a safe space in the Greater Quad Cities Region where free services are offered daily for women healing from violence and abuse. Argrow’s House is also a bath and body business where women healing from abuse create beautiful bath products that provide a living wage for themselves in a safe space that celebrates who they are.

