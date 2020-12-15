Advertisement

Holiday Hope Boxes

with a PSL Christmas Special price!
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

PSL is so honored to be able to offer a special price on three different “Holiday Hope Box” sets that will literally change lives. Dr. Kit Evans-Ford from Argrow’s House of Healing and Hope returns to the show to invite viewers to take advantage of the PSL exclusive, specially-priced holiday season gift boxes containing products made by women benefitting from the non-profit’s help in recovering from getting out of a situation of domestic violence.

Paula Sands Live Christmas Special---$39.95 (available in THREE different colors & fragrances including Cooling Peppermint, Warm Vanilla, or Holiday Bath Bomb Set). All come in a beautiful gift box containing the handmade products: soaps, lotions, balms, bath bombs, etc. Link: https://argrowshouse.org/collections/home-page-collection/products/paula-sands-live-christmas-special

In case you are not familiar with this important non-profit, Argrow’s House is a safe space in the Greater Quad Cities Region where free services are offered daily for women healing from violence and abuse. Argrow’s House is also a bath and body business where women healing from abuse create beautiful bath products that provide a living wage for themselves in a safe space that celebrates who they are.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)
Man dies after being struck by equipment at O’Hare Airport
Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand on Monday released a statement following the announcement the state...
‘It’s a shame’; Iowa auditor addresses return of CARES ACT money
Pet food manufacturer bringing hundreds of jobs to Dubuque
I-74 River Bridge officials on Monday announced upcoming Illinois-bound traffic pattern changes.
Illinois-bound traffic pattern changes expected to start on I-74

Latest News

(MGN)
Officials report over 7,300 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois as first vaccine is administered Tuesday
John Deere Classic helps raise over $12 million for charity despite tournament cancelation
New minimum wage rates to take effect in Illinois New Year’s Day
Daily update of of state and local coronavirus cases and deaths.
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments