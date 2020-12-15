Advertisement

Iowa officials report 1,338 new coronavirus cases, 67 more deaths

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,338 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 67 additional deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 258,884 cases and 3,340 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 1,288,884 have been tested and 196,144 have recovered in the state.

Officials also reported 798 Iowans were in the hospital for the virus as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Of those patients, 85 were admitted over the last 24 hours, 166 were in the intensive care unit and 88 were on ventilators.

The health department is reporting the 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate to be 14.2% and the 7-day positivity rate at 10.4%.

Check out TV6′s “Tracking the Curve” page for a breakdown of cases in our Iowa and Illinois viewing area.

