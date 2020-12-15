Advertisement

Iowa’s 6 Republican electors formally cast vote for Trump

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, left, and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds tally the votes cast by...
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, left, and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds tally the votes cast by members of Iowa's Electoral College, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:23 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa’s six Republican electors cast their votes for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, affirming their win in an election that saw record turnout and victories in 93 of the state’s 99 counties.

Gov. Kim Reynolds presided over the meeting at the Iowa Capitol, where the six Republican activists filled out ballots Monday. The vote was a formality since the electors were required by law to vote for the candidate who won the state popular vote.

Trump won the state 53% to Joe Biden’s 45%. A record 1.7 million voters cast ballots, for a turnout rate of more than 76%.

