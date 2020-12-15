Advertisement

John Deere Classic helps raise over $12 million for charity despite tournament cancelation

(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The John Deere Classic has raised $12.22 million for charities despite the tournament being canceled this year.

This is the fourth largest donation amount in the tournament history, according to records.

The money was raised through Birdies for Charity and will go to 465 different charities.

East Moline posted on its Facebook page saying nonprofits like the East Moline Community Fund, East Moline Main Street, East Moline-Silvis Rotary Club and more benefited from the donations.

