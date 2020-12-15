Advertisement

Man dies after being struck by equipment at O’Hare Airport

(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:44 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (KWQC) - A 35-year-old man has died after being struck by equipment at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the Cook County medical examiner’s office on Monday said Jijo George of Des Plaines suffered multiple injuries.

Police were called to a hangar at the airport about 2 p.m. Sunday on a report of an unresponsive man beneath a vehicle. George later died at a hospital.

Autopsy results say he was crushed by an “aircraft drivable pushback apparatus.”

His death was ruled an accident.

