Man dies after being struck by equipment at O’Hare Airport
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:44 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (KWQC) - A 35-year-old man has died after being struck by equipment at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago.
The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the Cook County medical examiner’s office on Monday said Jijo George of Des Plaines suffered multiple injuries.
Police were called to a hangar at the airport about 2 p.m. Sunday on a report of an unresponsive man beneath a vehicle. George later died at a hospital.
Autopsy results say he was crushed by an “aircraft drivable pushback apparatus.”
His death was ruled an accident.
