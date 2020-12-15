Advertisement

New minimum wage rates to take effect in Illinois New Year’s Day

Illinois Department of Labor reminds workers to watch their wages
(KOTA)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinoisans will ring in the New Year with an additional increase in the minimum wage to $11 an hour.

The Illinois Department of Labor is encouraging employees to watch their paychecks to ensure that time worked in 2021 is paid at the new rate.

In 2019, Governor J.B. Pritzker signed legislation into law providing a path to a $15 minimum wage by 2025. Minimum wage earners received two increases in 2020 to $9.25 an hour on January 1 followed by an increase to $10 an hour on July 1.

Officials say the minimum wage will continue to increase an additional $1 an hour each January 1 until it reaches $15 an hour in 2025.

“We want to make sure that workers earning minimum wage are aware that the $1 increase should be reflected in their paychecks for any time they work after the first of the year,” said Michael Kleinik, Director of the Illinois Department of Labor. “While we fully expect employers will pay the new wage, we also want workers to be aware of the change.”

Prior to the 2020 increases, the last time Illinois increased its minimum wage was in 2010 when it was raised to $8.25.

The new law maintains provisions for employers to count gratuities to offset wages for workers such as food servers who regularly earn tips. Tipped employees may be paid 60% of the hourly minimum wage. Officials say these workers must still earn the minimum wage after receiving tips or the employer must make up the difference.

Workers who are under 18 years old and work fewer than 650 hours in a year will earn a minimum wage of $8.50 per hour beginning January 1. The youth minimum wage rate will gradually rise to $13 an hour by 2025.

All Illinois employers are required to post the “Your Rights Under Illinois Employment Laws” in a conspicuous location on the premises of the employer where notices to employees are customarily posted. The color poster, which also covers other Illinois labor laws, can be found here in English and Spanish.

Employees with problems regarding the minimum wage can file a complaint with IDOL at this link or call (312) 793-2800.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)
Man dies after being struck by equipment at O’Hare Airport
Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand on Monday released a statement following the announcement the state...
‘It’s a shame’; Iowa auditor addresses return of CARES ACT money
Pet food manufacturer bringing hundreds of jobs to Dubuque
I-74 River Bridge officials on Monday announced upcoming Illinois-bound traffic pattern changes.
Illinois-bound traffic pattern changes expected to start on I-74

Latest News

(MGN)
Officials report over 7,300 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois as first vaccine is administered Tuesday
John Deere Classic helps raise over $12 million for charity despite tournament cancelation
Daily update of of state and local coronavirus cases and deaths.
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa officials report 1,338 new coronavirus cases, 67 more deaths