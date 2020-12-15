One Human Family of the Quad-Cities Area to hold webinar discussing ‘White Power Movement’

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Officials with One Human Family of the Quad-Cities Area will be holding a free Zoom webinar to discuss “The White Power Movement”.

In a release, officials say they’ll present The White Power Movement and Paramilitary America, a free Zoom webinar, from 7 - 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

The featured presenter will be Dr. Kathleen Belew, the assistant professor of U.S. history at the University of Chicago and author of Bring the War Home: The White Power Movement and Paramilitary America.

“One Human Family, which is dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion and the human rights of all people, is thrilled to bring Dr. Belew’s expertise to those in our area,” says Rabbi Henry Karp, co-founder of One Human Family. “Her presentation and question-answer session at the end of the program will allow all who take part to understand the genesis of this movement and learn how we can join forces to overcome it.”

You can register for the free program by visiting this link.

You can read the full release below.

“Threat of the white power movement and how to combat itFree webinar explores origins and insights

The mass shooting targeting Hispanics at the Walmart in El Paso, Texas; the Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, Va., in which a man drove a car into a crowd of counter-protestors, killing a young woman; and the distribution of hate literature in the Quad-Cities by a chapter of an organization named the National Alliance — while varying in degrees from outright murder to intimidation — have a commonality. All the individuals involved share an ideology that is tied to the white power movement.

So, what is the white power movement and why should those in our area care about it?

Find out when One Human Family of the Quad-Cities Area presents “The White Power Movement and Paramilitary America,” a free Zoom webinar from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16. The featured presenter will be Dr. Kathleen Belew, assistant professor of U.S. history at the University of Chicago and the author of “Bring the War Home: The White Power Movement and Paramilitary America.”

The event, co-sponsored by the Davenport-Bettendorf American Association of University Women, the Metrocom NAACP of Davenport, Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities, One Human Family Macomb, Progressive Action for the Common Good, Quad Cities Interfaith, Temple Beth El of Dubuque and Temple Emanuel of Davenport, also is made possible in part by grants from the Doris & Victor Day Foundation, the Puffin Foundation and the Joyce and Tony Singh Family Foundation.

The webinar will highlight Dr. Belew’s award-winning teaching and research on the movement that she describes as “not lone wolves, but highly organized cadres motivated by a coherent and deeply troubling worldview made up of white supremacy, virulent anti-communism and apocalyptic faith.”

“One Human Family, which is dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion and the human rights of all people, is thrilled to bring Dr. Belew’s expertise to those in our area,” says Rabbi Henry Karp, co-founder of One Human Family. “Her presentation and question-answer session at the end of the program will allow all who take part to understand the genesis of this movement and learn how we can join forces to overcome it.”

It is a problem that seems to be growing, Karp adds. “During the past few years alone, we have seen armed protesters spouting white supremacist rhetoric, witnessed white supremacists besieging state capitol buildings and plotting to kidnap the governors of at least two states, and heard our current president telling the Proud Boys to ‘stand back and stand by.’ It is an issue we just can’t ignore.”

The Quad-City area is not immune to this problem, adds the Rev. Rich Hendricks, co-founder of One Human Family and pastor of Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities, Davenport, Iowa.

“It alarms me that a white supremacist group called the National Alliance is diligently recruiting in the Quad-Cities. Now is the time to hear from an eminent historian and author on how we got here and why this is a pivotal moment for our community and nation,” he says.

To register for this free program, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/130318194227″

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.