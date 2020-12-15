Advertisement

Parking restrictions to be put in place for road work in Muscatine

Parking restrictions will be in place on portions of West 8th Street in Muscatine starting on...
Parking restrictions will be in place on portions of West 8th Street in Muscatine starting on Wednesday.(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Parking restrictions will be in place on portions of West 8th Street in Muscatine starting on Wednesday.

City officials announced the restrictions will be in place on West 8th Street from Iowa Avenue to Linn Street beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday. This will be for work that is continuing to close out phase 4 of the West Hill Sanitary and Storm Sewer Separation Project.

KE Flatwork, Inc., will be cleaning joints and tarring the joints this week with no parking signs put in place Tuesday morning. Officials say this will be for the three blocks of West 8th Street.

Cleaning the joints will start on Wednesday and is expected to wrap up Thursday with joint sealing taking over on Thursday and wrapping up on Friday.

Officials say this is dependent on the weather.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
Pet food manufacturer bringing hundreds of jobs to Dubuque
Homeowners of a popular neighborhood Christmas display in Moline announced their dog, Henry,...
Henry’s Christmas Yard dog passes away from ‘sudden illness’
Davenport man comes home after 163 days battling COVID-19
Davenport man comes home after 163 days battling COVID-19
Crash
Illinois State Police identify pedestrian killed in Galesburg crash

Latest News

The Illinois State Fair added two shows to its 2021 grandstand lineup.
Two shows added to 2021 Illinois State Fair as tickets go on sale Tuesday
(MGN)
Genesis to administer first COVID-19 vaccine to frontline workers in Davenport
(MGN)
City of Moline launches COVID-19 Small Business Relief Program
Jocelyn Van Duyn
AMBER Alert issued for missing 10-year-old girl from Walworth, Wisconsin