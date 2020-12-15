Parking restrictions to be put in place for road work in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Parking restrictions will be in place on portions of West 8th Street in Muscatine starting on Wednesday.

City officials announced the restrictions will be in place on West 8th Street from Iowa Avenue to Linn Street beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday. This will be for work that is continuing to close out phase 4 of the West Hill Sanitary and Storm Sewer Separation Project.

KE Flatwork, Inc., will be cleaning joints and tarring the joints this week with no parking signs put in place Tuesday morning. Officials say this will be for the three blocks of West 8th Street.

Cleaning the joints will start on Wednesday and is expected to wrap up Thursday with joint sealing taking over on Thursday and wrapping up on Friday.

Officials say this is dependent on the weather.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.