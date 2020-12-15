Advertisement

QC Coalition to address the need for COVID-19 vaccine; additional public health measures

Officials with the QC Coalition will be holding a meeting virtually on Tuesday to discuss the latest with the COVID-19 vaccine.(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Officials with the QC Coalition will be holding a meeting virtually on Tuesday to discuss the latest with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Nita Ludwig, with the Rock Island County Health Department and Edward Rivers, with the Scott County Health Department will addressing the vaccine and the continued need for public health measures.

TV6 will provide a livestream in the video player below. The QC Coalition is expected to meet at 3:30 p.m.

