QC Coalition to address the need for COVID-19 vaccine; additional public health measures

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Officials with the QC Coalition will be holding a meeting virtually on Tuesday to discuss the latest with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Nita Ludwig, with the Rock Island County Health Department and Edward Rivers, with the Scott County Health Department will addressing the vaccine and the continued need for public health measures.

TV6 will provide a livestream in the video player below. The QC Coalition is expected to meet at 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.