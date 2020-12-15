Rock Island Co. reports new COVID-19 deaths; total surpasses 200

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Rock Island County has surpasses 200 as of Tuesday.

Health officials with the county’s health department on Tuesday announced six additional deaths. A man in his 80′s and a man in his 70′s, both were in the hospital, a woman in her 100′s, two women in their 80′s and a woman in her 70′s, who were in long-term care facilities.

The total number of deaths in the county is now at 205.

“We crossed a grim milestone today with more than 200 Rock Island County residents dying from COVID-19,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “Since November, we have seen a rapid rise in the number of COVID deaths in our county.”

Health officials say from April 7 to October 25 the health department recorded 100 COVID-19 deaths.

Since October 26, they have lost 105 residents due to the virus.

“We send our deepest condolences to the families and friends of these six residents who we are reporting today and to everyone who has lost a loved one during the pandemic,” Ludwig said.

In addition, the health department announced 56 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 9,839.

Currently, 58 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Rock Island County.

The new cases are:

5 women in their 90s

2 women in their 80s

2 women in their 70s

2 women in their 60s

4 women in their 50s

2 women in their 40s

5 women in their 30s

4 women in their 20s

3 girls in their teens

2 girls younger than 13

2 men in their 80s

1 man in his 70s

7 men in their 60s

1 man in his 50s

4 men in their 40s

5 men in their 30s

3 men in their 20s

1 man in his teens

1 boy in his teens

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:

· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

