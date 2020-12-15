Rock Island-Milan School District to hold community forum for new district facility

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - School officials with the Rock Island-Milan School District will be holding a virtual community forum on Monday, Dec. 21.

The forum, which will be held via Zoom, will be open to parents, students, staff and members of the community. Officials say this is for them to view proposed plans and site locations for a new school district facility to house food production, warehousing and administration services.

The revenue from the Rock Island County 1 percent sales tax gave the Rock Island-Milan School District the funds needed to finish construction projects and plan building upgrades for the future.

Superintendent Dr. Reginald Lawrence will review specs of the proposed facility, review the budget, and gather feedback from participants.

RIMSD #41 Chief Financial Officer Bob Beckwith and representatives from Legat Architects will also be available in the session to answer questions.

The community forum starts at 6:30 pm.

Log on information for the forum can be found at rimsd41.org.

