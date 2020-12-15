Search warrant affidavit reveals new details in fatal Moline stabbing

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - An affidavit for a search warrant obtained by TV6 Investigates this week reveals new details about a stabbing in a Moline apartment in November that left a 53-year-old man dead.

The search warrant was filed in the case of Xavier Camper, 20, of Moline, who is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Kerry Dyer.

According to the one-count information filed in Rock Island County Circuit Court, Camper “knowingly and without legal justification” bludgeoned and stabbed Dyer on Nov. 17.

On Tuesday, Camper pleaded not guilty to the charge. He remains in the Rock Island County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.

Moline police responded at 10:46 p.m. Nov. 17 to a report of an unknown problem in the 400 block of 17th Avenue in Moline.

According to the search warrant affidavit:

Officers were notified by a witness, who called 911 to report Camper called him and told him Dyer was trying to kill him and that he killed someone.

The man told dispatchers the incident happened at a residence near Stevens Park in Moline and that Camper was walking to John Deere Middle School to meet him.

An officer located Camper walking at 7th Street and 18th Avenue. The officer stopped to talk with him and saw Camper throw a blood-covered cloth to the ground.

The officer noticed Camper had blood on him and his clothing. When asked how he got the blood on him, Camper said he was in an altercation, and the blood was from a cut on his finger.

The officer detained him and seized two knives from Camper.

Officers went to Dyer’s apartment in the 400 block of 17th Avenue and found him dead. Officers noticed signs of a struggle in the area where his body was found.

Officers spoke with another witness who said he heard a commotion in Dyer’s apartment and heard someone leave about 30 minutes later.

That happened approximately the same time officers were dispatched to the call.

Officers spoke again with the first witness, who said Camper was with him at his apartment around 8 p.m. Camper later left his apartment to go to Dyer’s apartment, the man told officers.

Around 9:30 p.m., the man received a Facebook video messenger call from Camper. He told police that he recognized Dyer, who was on his hands and knees on the floor, on the video call.

The man said Camper told him that he and Dyer were in a fight and that Camper “beat the f***” out of him.

The man said he could hear Dyer telling Camper to leave him alone. The video call disconnected, and almost immediately after, Camper called him again on a Facebook Messenger audio call.

The man said Camper told him he wanted his help to clean the apartment.

The call again disconnected, and Camper messaged the man through Facebook to come to the apartment because he said he needed his help.

The man said he used another phone to call 911 and allowed dispatchers to overhear the conversation with Camper.

The man then made plans to meet with Camper at the middle school.

At the police station, police seized Camper’s black boots and coat, both of which had blood on them. Officers also noticed he had dried blood on his hand, under his fingernails, and on his clothing.

During an interview with police, Camper said he was “jumped” in Moline’s west end by the El Mexicano restaurant, according to the search warrant affidavit.

Camper will be in court on Dec. 28 for a pretrial conference.

