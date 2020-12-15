Stunning Seasonal Decor & More

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

Paula went out to visit the new location of Elements of Design in Bettendorf (by the roundabout) to show off much of the curated winter and Holiday season collection on display and available for purchase from the Interior Design Studio & Fine Furnishings business. The guest, Christian Slagel of Elements of Design, shows off his an uncommon home goods store for the Quad Cities and seems more like a “big city” retail space. There are SO MANY beautiful items perfect for gift giving (especially to yourself!).

Watch the video segment with Paula moving through the store pointing out so many wonderful products---seasonal decor, dishes, candles, ornaments, some lush clothing & loungewear, and even some food items. The theme this year is “Twas the Night Before Christmas”.

Locally owned and operated for twenty years, Elements of Design can offer you the personal touch from a company that truly knows the importance of customer service! The design experts will gladly help you chose all the details that make a house a home, including furniture, window treatments, pillows, floral arrangements, and accessories. The retailer also carries a lot of “spa” items perfect for gift giving!

Elements of Design / 5123 Middle Road Suite 220 / Bettendorf, IA / (563) 355-4676

