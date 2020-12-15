Advertisement

Stunning Seasonal Decor & More

at Elements of Design
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

Paula went out to visit the new location of Elements of Design in Bettendorf (by the roundabout) to show off much of the curated winter and Holiday season collection on display and available for purchase from the Interior Design Studio & Fine Furnishings business. The guest, Christian Slagel of Elements of Design, shows off his an uncommon home goods store for the Quad Cities and seems more like a “big city” retail space. There are SO MANY beautiful items perfect for gift giving (especially to yourself!).

Watch the video segment with Paula moving through the store pointing out so many wonderful products---seasonal decor, dishes, candles, ornaments, some lush clothing & loungewear, and even some food items. The theme this year is “Twas the Night Before Christmas”.

Locally owned and operated for twenty years, Elements of Design can offer you the personal touch from a company that truly knows the importance of customer service! The design experts will gladly help you chose all the details that make a house a home, including furniture, window treatments, pillows, floral arrangements, and accessories. The retailer also carries a lot of “spa” items perfect for gift giving!

Elements of Design / 5123 Middle Road Suite 220 / Bettendorf, IA / (563) 355-4676

Posted by Elements of Design on Saturday, December 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
Pet food manufacturer bringing hundreds of jobs to Dubuque
Homeowners of a popular neighborhood Christmas display in Moline announced their dog, Henry,...
Henry’s Christmas Yard dog passes away from ‘sudden illness’
Davenport man comes home after 163 days battling COVID-19
Davenport man comes home after 163 days battling COVID-19
Crash
Illinois State Police identify pedestrian killed in Galesburg crash

Latest News

The Illinois State Fair added two shows to its 2021 grandstand lineup.
Two shows added to 2021 Illinois State Fair as tickets go on sale Tuesday
Marco at Animal Aid Humane Society
Adoptable Four-Legged Friends
COVID-19 Symptom Tracker
COVID-19 Symptom Tracker
Curbside Carols
Curbside Carols for Hire