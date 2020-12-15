Suspect Arrested On Drug Charges In Henderson County

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A routine traffic stop led to a man’s arrest on drug charges. Henderson County Sheriff Donald Seitz says this morning at 2:15, a deputy on routine patrol along route 34 in Gulfport, IL, stopped a vehicle being driven by 45-year-old Chet E Dehaven of Pontoosic, Illinois.

Sheriff Seitz say the deputy searched the vehicle and found methamphetamine and cannabis inside. Dehaven was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle.

Dehaven was also arrested on a Hancock County Warrant. The suspect was transported to the Henderson County Jail, where he is held on a no bond felony charge awaiting a bond hearing to be set by a judge.

