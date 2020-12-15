Two shows added to 2021 Illinois State Fair as tickets go on sale Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois State Fair announced it is adding to shows to its 20201 grandstand lineup as tickets were scheduled to go on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

Last week, the fair announced seven grandstand acts and introduced its new Jumbo Pass.

Fairgoers who purchase grandstand tickets will receive a full refund if COVID-19 prevents the Illinois State Fair from being held.

The fair released the following information about the additional shows in a news release:

Staind will rock the grandstand on opening night of the 2021 Illinois State Fair. Currently made up of Aaron Lewis, Mike Mushok, Johnny April and Sal Giancarelli, Staind will be performing hits like “It’s Been a While” and “Something to Remind You” on Thursday, August 12.

Get out your Beanie Babies collection and tight roll your jeans! I Love the 90′s Tour featuring Vanilla Ice, Naughty by Nature, Bone Thugs-N- Harmony, All 4 One, Tone Loc, Young MC and Rob Base will headline the grandstand on Governor’s Day. Sounds of “Ice Ice Baby”, “O.P.P.”, “Crossroads”, “I Swear”, “Funky Cold Medina”, “Bust a Move” and “It Takes Two” will take you back in time on Wednesday, August 18.

In addition to a fantastic Grandstand lineup, fairgoers will now have the option of buying premium tickets in the new Blue Ribbon Zone seating area. The price of this ticket includes a bar stool seat at a high-top table, finger foods served to ticketholders prior to the concert, and a designated waitstaff at your service throughout the show.

Tickets to all the announced Illinois Lottery Grandstand Stage concerts can be purchased starting Dec. 15 at Ticketmaster.com.

