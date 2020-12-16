Clinton community pitches in to gift over 800 holiday presents to kids in need

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The season of giving and giving back is alive and well in Clinton County, where about 800 children will get presents this year thanks to the community pitching in to help the Holiday Network.

The Holiday Network started a few years ago, according to Lynee Burken, R.S.V.P. (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) Director. This year though, there’s been more people that have signed up than she’s ever seen before: “Everyone knows there’s a need. Families are struggling and people want to help.”

392 Caffe showed just that, with gifts for about 70 kids showing up in their store after customers picked a nametag off their Giving Tree with the child’s name, age, and wish list. Owner of 392 Caffe Jenna Sanders says “it’s so heartwarming to see... being able to provide not only physical items but the item of being loved, the feeling of being taken care of during this holiday season is so important because there are so many families that want to do that for their children but just are not in a place to do it.”

This year, the Holiday Network will be handing out food baskets for about 350 families in addition to the clothes and presents for each child under 10 years old. Burke says many groups were able to help this year, including 392 Caffe, Prince of Peace, Trinity, West Rock, Scott for Tots, and 3M.

Burken says she hopes this will help uplift families and bring positivity to their stressful year, “it’s been hard on all families. Even my kids say, ‘what a hard year it’s been’. For families that also had to deal with job losses and financial constraints, it’s nice to help them.”

The cheer from the holiday season will hopefully make a lasting impact, says Sanders. “We’re ending the year with kindness and generosity; we want that to spill over to January. Let’s keep the ball rolling and support the people that really need it right now,” she adds.

Those who signed up for the Holiday Network will be able to start picking up their gifts and food baskets from the Clinton Church of Christ on Wednesday, December 16th. Burken says if you need assistance and didn’t sign up for the event, that there are other resources and organizations in your community that may be able to help you.

