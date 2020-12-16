Massive snow storm to hit Northeastern United States

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Sorry snow lovers, this isn’t for the QCA. For this storm you will want to head to Pennsylvania, New York and Massachusetts. Snow is starting up there this morning and will continue into tomorrow dropping as much as two feet, or more, in some areas! To put that in perspective, we only have around 32″ of snow each year, meaning some areas could see as much snow as we get in one year in just one day! We are running slightly behind average for snowfall this year in the QC, but we all know it only takes one storm to change that, just ask people who live in Pennsylvania and New York.

Running below normal (KWQC)

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.