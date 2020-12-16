QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - We will see a few more breaks in the clouds today, but overall, we will see more clouds than sun today. As a result, we have lowered high temps once again into the 20s and 30s. While we will still see a gradual warm up this week, that has also been lowered as well with highs only in the upper 30s and low 40s by Friday. We are still tracking the minor chance for a wintry mix late Friday into Saturday, but it won’t be anything to worry about in terms of travel. Temps will warm into the mid 40s by next Monday ahead of another system that is expected to bring us colder and windier conditions by Christmas, but not much in the way of rain or snow.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 31º. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 19°. Wind: N 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. High: 35º.

