Advertisement

More clouds than sun today

Quiet weather on tap this week.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 3:13 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - We will see a few more breaks in the clouds today, but overall, we will see more clouds than sun today.  As a result, we have lowered high temps once again into the 20s and 30s.  While we will still see a gradual warm up this week, that has also been lowered as well with highs only in the upper 30s and low 40s by Friday.  We are still tracking the minor chance for a wintry mix late Friday into Saturday, but it won’t be anything to worry about in terms of travel.  Temps will warm into the mid 40s by next Monday ahead of another system that is expected to bring us colder and windier conditions by Christmas, but not much in the way of rain or snow.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy.  High: 31º.  Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 19°. Wind: N 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny.  High: 35º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Fire at a business off Welcome Way and Kimberly Rd. in Davenport
Davenport business damaged by fire Tuesday
(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)
Man dies after being struck by equipment at O’Hare Airport
New minimum wage rates to take effect in Illinois New Year’s Day
The Illinois State Fair added two shows to its 2021 grandstand lineup.
Two shows added to 2021 Illinois State Fair as tickets go on sale Tuesday
Genesis Health System has administered the first batch of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to its...
Genesis administers first COVID-19 vaccine to frontline workers in Davenport

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - Clouds hang around for much of Wednesday
More clouds around Wednesday but they thin on Thursday
First Alert Forecast - Clouds hang around for much of Wednesday
First Alert Forecast - Clouds hang around for much of Wednesday
Warmer this weekend
Cloudy & cool today
First Alert Forecast - Cloudy and Chilly Tuesday
Cool start to the week but it WILL get milder