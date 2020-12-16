Nor’Easter brings lots of snow and travel troubles to the Northeast U.S. Wednesday into Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Overnight the Quad Cities will remain mostly north of an area of snow that hit the Central Plains last night and today that will move into the Northeastern U.S. Wednesday and Thursday causing widespread travel troubles! Snow could accumulate to the tune of up to 2 feet in parts of central Pennsylvania. Winter Storm Warnings and Watches, and Winter Weather Advisories extend for more than 1000 miles through the region. This will be the first “big one” of the year for the area and will certainly cause delays along air and rail routes and roadways, as well.

