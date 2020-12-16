“The Minnie Fridge” opening December 18th

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - An upcoming project in west Davenport aims to help food-insecure families alleviate some of their concerns. This Saturday, Dec. 18th, will be the grand opening of “The Minnie Fridge”, on 1220 Minnie Ave in Davenport. It will be a free-to-all community fridge maintained by local residents to try and bring healthy, free food to the community.

The grand opening will take place from 7 A.M. to 7 P.M., where small donations can be dropped off at any time during those hours. Organizers say a primary goal of the community fridge is, “not only to provide food to those who are food insecure, but healthy food to those who otherwise can’t afford it.” Donations are encouraged to be healthier foods, however, all donations are appreciated.

For more information, or if you would like to make a large donation to The Minnie Fridge, you are asked to contact vancampelizabethk@gmail.com.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.