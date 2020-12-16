Advertisement

“The Minnie Fridge” opening December 18th

Effort to address food insecurity in Davenport
West Davenport's new community fridge is a "take what you need, leave what you don't" community...
West Davenport's new community fridge is a "take what you need, leave what you don't" community effort organized to help the food-insecure. (KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - An upcoming project in west Davenport aims to help food-insecure families alleviate some of their concerns. This Saturday, Dec. 18th, will be the grand opening of “The Minnie Fridge”, on 1220 Minnie Ave in Davenport. It will be a free-to-all community fridge maintained by local residents to try and bring healthy, free food to the community.

The grand opening will take place from 7 A.M. to 7 P.M., where small donations can be dropped off at any time during those hours. Organizers say a primary goal of the community fridge is, “not only to provide food to those who are food insecure, but healthy food to those who otherwise can’t afford it.” Donations are encouraged to be healthier foods, however, all donations are appreciated.

For more information, or if you would like to make a large donation to The Minnie Fridge, you are asked to contact vancampelizabethk@gmail.com.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill
Fire at a business off Welcome Way and Kimberly Rd. in Davenport
Davenport business damaged by fire Tuesday
(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)
Man dies after being struck by equipment at O’Hare Airport
New minimum wage rates to take effect in Illinois New Year’s Day
Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand on Monday released a statement following the announcement the state...
‘It’s a shame’; Iowa auditor addresses return of CARES ACT money

Latest News

The drive's drop-off will take place on December 10th from 8 A.M.-2 P.M.
QCA organizations partner for Winter Coat Drive
The Davenport Police Association is hosting their annual toy drive benefitting Family Resources.
Davenport Police Association and Family Resources combine to host Annual Holiday Toy Drive
Moline man gathers charities for annual holiday blood drive
Moline man gathers charities for annual holiday blood drive
Rock Island’s MLK Center donates thousands of meals for Thanksgiving
Rock Island’s MLK Center donates thousands of meals for Thanksgiving