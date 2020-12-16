Whiteside County health officials announce new Covid cases, 90 recoveries
Zero additional deaths reported
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITESIDE Co., Illinois (KWQC) - Health officials in Whiteside County on Monday announced 35 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 4,404 confirmed cases.
They also announced 90 people have recovered from COVID-19.
The new cases:
- Five people under the age of 20
- Eight people in their 20′s
- Two people in their 30′s
- Five people in their 40′s
- Nine people in their 50′s
- Two people in their 60′s
- Two people in their 70′s
- Two people over the age of 80
County residents can visit this link for more information.
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.