Whiteside County health officials announce new Covid cases, 90 recoveries

Zero additional deaths reported
Health officials in Whiteside County on Monday announced 90 people have recovered from COVID-19.
Health officials in Whiteside County on Monday announced 90 people have recovered from COVID-19.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITESIDE Co., Illinois (KWQC) - Health officials in Whiteside County on Monday announced 35 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 4,404 confirmed cases.

They also announced 90 people have recovered from COVID-19.

The new cases:

  • Five people under the age of 20
  • Eight people in their 20′s
  • Two people in their 30′s
  • Five people in their 40′s
  • Nine people in their 50′s
  • Two people in their 60′s
  • Two people in their 70′s
  • Two people over the age of 80

County residents can visit this link for more information.

