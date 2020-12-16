Whiteside County health officials announce new Covid cases, 90 recoveries

WHITESIDE Co., Illinois (KWQC) - Health officials in Whiteside County on Monday announced 35 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 4,404 confirmed cases.

They also announced 90 people have recovered from COVID-19.

The new cases:

Five people under the age of 20

Eight people in their 20′s

Two people in their 30′s

Five people in their 40′s

Nine people in their 50′s

Two people in their 60′s

Two people in their 70′s

Two people over the age of 80

County residents can visit this link for more information.

