CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted after sound bar is stolen from Walmart

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say on November 1 the man pictured above entered the store and walked into the electronics department. Officials say he then picked up a Bose sound bar, valued at $400, and put in a camping chair bag.(KWQC, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 4:16 PM CST
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Police say they need your help identifying a suspect after a sound bar was taken from the Walmart in Moline.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say on November 1 the man pictured above entered the store and walked into the electronics department. Officials say he then picked up a Bose sound bar, valued at $400, and put in a camping chair bag.

Police say he then left the store without paying for the items.

The suspect was seen wearing khaki pants and a black jacket. Police say he was riding a bicycle.

