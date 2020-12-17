CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted after sound bar is stolen from Walmart

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Police say they need your help identifying a suspect after a sound bar was taken from the Walmart in Moline.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say on November 1 the man pictured above entered the store and walked into the electronics department. Officials say he then picked up a Bose sound bar, valued at $400, and put in a camping chair bag.

Police say he then left the store without paying for the items.

The suspect was seen wearing khaki pants and a black jacket. Police say he was riding a bicycle.

