CRIME STOPPERS: Multiple catalytic converters stolen throughout the Quad Cities

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Police throughout the Quad Cities say they need help finding the person or people responsible for stealing catalytic converters off of vehicles.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say multiple law enforcement agencies in the Quad Cities have requested assistance in the identification of those responsible.

The catalytic converter is located in a vehicle’s exhaust system. It chemically alters hydrocarbons and carbon monoxide and turns it into carbon dioxide and water vapor according to police.

Police say thieves are attracted to them due to the metals they contain.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip . You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

