CRIME STOPPERS: Woman with ‘violent tendencies’ wanted in Scott County

Police are looking for a woman who they say has violent tendencies. Officials with Crime...
Police are looking for a woman who they say has violent tendencies. Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say they are looking for 28-year-old Jessica Smith.(KWQC, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 4:12 PM CST
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Police are looking for a woman who they say has violent tendencies.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say they are looking for 28-year-old Jessica Smith.

Smith, who has blonde hair and hazel eyes, is wanted in Scott County for two counts of child endangerment. She is 5′7 and approximately 260 pounds.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

