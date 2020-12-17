From Self Doubt to Self Love

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Coach Ru did two segments on PSL today---both about how we treat ourselves. This second segment interview highlights how to steer focus away from self doubt (we all have it) and transform it into more self love. Paula and Ru also talk about the THREE DAY CHALLENGE.

Stop self-sabotage---habits or thoughts that get in the way of having more for yourself



Making time for what we need instead of satisfying others---tend to yourself with grace & harmony.



THREE DAY CHALLENGE: (it started Tuesday night, Dec. 15 but there is still time to jump in!) Identify thoughts that are getting in the way of moving forward in any area of your life...and how are we talking to ourselves? Are we being kind to ourselves? You can join in at her powerful Facebook Group called, " (it started Tuesday night, Dec. 15 but there is still time to jump in!) Identify thoughts that are getting in the way of moving forward in any area of your life...and how are we talking to ourselves? Are we being kind to ourselves? You can join in at her powerful Facebook Group called, " Women Empowering Women: Relationships, Careers, Lifestyle, & Healthy Mindset” . <

Rumaisa Khawaja is a Speaker, Writer, and Transformational Coach Certified in Social Emotional Intelligence in leadership and coaching that works out of the Quad Cities. Check out her podcast: “Real Talk with Ru” She also has a powerful Facebook Group called " Website / CALL: (833) 488-9355

