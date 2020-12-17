Advertisement

Improving Your Relationship with Yourself

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 4:19 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Coach Ru did two segments on PSL today---both about how we treat ourselves. This first segment interview spends time sharing tips about how to really improve your relationship with yourself (and not feel guilty or selfish!).

  • Remember to help yourself so it benefits loved ones around you
  • Stop negative self talk!
  • Don’t assume fears are bad---fear of venturing out of comfort zone--holds you back. Get over that!
  • When you explore new experiences, it’s exciting and raises self-esteem

Rumaisa Khawaja is a Speaker, Writer, and Transformational Coach Certified in Social Emotional Intelligence in leadership and coaching that works out of the Quad Cities. Check out her podcast: “Real Talk with Ru” She also has a powerful Facebook Group called “Women Empowering Women: Relationships, Careers, Lifestyle, & Healthy Mindset”. <<Click to join

Website / CALL: (833) 488-9355

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A section of Avenue of the Cities was blocked off
Two suspects arrested in East Moline homicide
Police are currently looking for a male suspect in a shots-fired situation in Davenport
Developing: Heavy police presence in LeClaire Heights Park in Davenport
Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal said in a media release that a first-degree...
Ohio woman charged in ’92 death of Baby April in Moline, Illinois
According to criminal charges, Jaime Vaca, 27, and his wife were arguing in their bedroom when...
Teen stops domestic attack on mom, then is fatally stabbed
Iowa Hawkeyes football coach Kirk Ferentz tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Clouds will stick around today with highs in the 30's to near 40°
Your First Alert Forecast
On April 11, 1992, a man walking his dog found the body of a full-term baby girl in a plastic...
Baby April’s 28-year-old cold case solved with the help of genetic genealogy testing
Winter Solstice 2020
Monday, December 21st – Not just another day in space!
Monday December 21st - Busy in Space!
Monday December 21st - Busy in Space!
Davenport's "Santa mailman" sees increase in holiday deliveries amid pandemic
Davenport’s “Santa mailman” sees busy holiday delivery season amid pandemic