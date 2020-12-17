Improving Your Relationship with Yourself
Coach Ru did two segments on PSL today---both about how we treat ourselves. This first segment interview spends time sharing tips about how to really improve your relationship with yourself (and not feel guilty or selfish!).
- Remember to help yourself so it benefits loved ones around you
- Stop negative self talk!
- Don’t assume fears are bad---fear of venturing out of comfort zone--holds you back. Get over that!
- When you explore new experiences, it’s exciting and raises self-esteem
Rumaisa Khawaja is a Speaker, Writer, and Transformational Coach Certified in Social Emotional Intelligence in leadership and coaching that works out of the Quad Cities. Check out her podcast: “Real Talk with Ru” She also has a powerful Facebook Group called “Women Empowering Women: Relationships, Careers, Lifestyle, & Healthy Mindset”. <<Click to join
