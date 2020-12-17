Improving Your Relationship with Yourself

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Coach Ru did two segments on PSL today---both about how we treat ourselves. This first segment interview spends time sharing tips about how to really improve your relationship with yourself (and not feel guilty or selfish!).

Remember to help yourself so it benefits loved ones around you

Stop negative self talk!

Don’t assume fears are bad---fear of venturing out of comfort zone--holds you back. Get over that!

When you explore new experiences, it’s exciting and raises self-esteem

Rumaisa Khawaja is a Speaker, Writer, and Transformational Coach Certified in Social Emotional Intelligence in leadership and coaching that works out of the Quad Cities. Check out her podcast: "Real Talk with Ru"

Website / CALL: (833) 488-9355

