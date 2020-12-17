Ohio woman charged in ’92 death of Baby April in Moline, Illinois

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - An Ohio woman has been charged in the April 1992 death of a newborn baby girl dubbed Baby April, the Moline Police Department said Thursday.

Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal said in a media release that a first-degree murder charge has been filed against Angela Renee Siebke, 47, of Whitehall.

Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said during a virtual press conference that Siebke was arrested in Rock Island and is being held at the Rock Island County Jail on a $1 million bond.

“On December first, the Moline Police Dept. detectives with the special investigations group traveled to Whitehall Ohio and located Angela Renee Siebke. In 1992, Siebke would have been a resident in Orion, Illinois,” Chief Gault said, “I‘m very proud to lead a team of investigators and police officers in the Moline Police Dept. who are dedicated professionals in the pursuit of justice. Particularly to victims, and in this case child victims, who have no voice.”

On April 11, 1992, a man walking his dog found the body of a full-term baby girl in a plastic garbage bag floating along the bank of the Mississippi River off 17th Street in Moline, according to police.

The Rock Island County Coroner identified the cause of death as suffocation asphyxiation and hypothermia, according to police.

“No leads were made at that time and no arrests were made in 1992,” Chief Gault said.

Baby April was buried at Riverside Cemetery in Moline several days after the discovery of her body.

In December 2014, former Rock Island-County State’s Attorney John McGehee announced that he had filed a first-degree murder charge against an unknown female’s DNA profile found at the scene.

McGehee said at the time that although a suspect has not been identified, a DNA profile is specific enough to file a criminal charge under Illinois law.

