Origami Star Wreath Kit

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

If you are looking for a Christmas craft project to complete with the older kids, here is a great one from the Bettendorf Public Library. Maria Levetzow from BPL joins PSL to both talk about the craft and show off the finished project. Watch the segment to learn more. You can also watch a You Tube video embedded below to get further insight on how to assemble these colorful wreaths.

Due to COVID, this is a take-home workshop. Kits for the colorful star wreaths are available starting on Thursday, December 17th at 11 a.m. There are sixteen parts to each wreath and all of the instructions and origami paper is included, of course. If you are comfortable in stopping by the facility to pick up kits, you are welcome to do so. If you’d rather call to arrange curbside pick-up, that can be accommodated.

The library does two take-home workshops per month because they are so popular---so keep checking with the library (perhaps on the Facebook page) to learn about upcoming events.

Bettendorf Public Library / 2950 Learning Campus Dr / Bettendorf IA / Ph: 563.344.4175 / info@bettendorflibrary.com

