Clouds return Friday

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

Overnight we’ll keep some clouds in our sky with some patchy fog possible and lows in the upper teens to mid 20s depending on the extent of cloud cover.

The weekend starts with low to mid 40s Friday and highs in the upper 30s Saturday and low 40s Sunday. The only active weather we could see would be a slight

chance for light rain and a few snowflakes Saturday. At this point this system looks fairly weak! Toward the middle of next week colder air begins to arrive

and there might be a chance for snow just before Christmas as it does! After highs in the mid to upper 40s Tuesday and Wednesday temps will crash Christmas

Eve!

TONIGHT: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. PATCHY FOG? LOW: 23°. WIND: SE 5-10

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, BREEZY & MILDER. 43°. WIND: SE/S 10-15/25

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. A FEW SPRINKLES OR FLURRIES. HIGH: 39°

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.