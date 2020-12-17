Shoppers in Davenport surprised with random act of kindness

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Shoppers at Hy-Vee and Walmart in Davenport were surprised with a random act of kindness from Fortress Bank on Wednesday.

Employees at the bank each had about $100 to give out at the store. They handed the money out to customers in hopes of spreading some holiday cheer.

“We wanted to do random acts of kindness, something fun and cheerful to wrap up what’s been a tough year for a lot of our customers and team members,” said Claire Griffith, the bank’s Assistant Banking Center Manager. “This is a quick and easy way to bring holiday cheer to our area.”

Some Hy-Vee shoppers turned down the offer of free cash saying other people needed it more. Those who turned down the offer said they would make sure to pass the random act of kindness along to someone else.

Fortress Bank says it gave away over $4,000.

