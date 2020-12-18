Advertisement

1 dead, 2 injured in McDonough County crash

By Angela Rose
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 7:40 AM CST
MCDONOUGH Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois State Police say one person is dead and two are injured after an accident on Thursday in McDonough County.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., a preliminary investigation indicates 75-year-old Gary Melvin of Augusta, Illinois was traveling in a GMC pickup truck southbound on CR 600 East across Illinois Route 336. At the same time, 69-year-old Wayne Cameron, of Macomb, Illinois was driving a Peterbilt semi-truck tractor trailer east on Illinois Route 336.

Police say Melvin did not yield and struck Cameron’s semi-truck, causing it to spin into the median.

According to a news release, Melvin died as a result of the accident. Two passengers inside the truck he was driving were transported to the hospital with injuries. Police identified the passengers as 18-year-old Levi Bontrager and 21-year-old Vernon Bontrager, both from Colchester, Illinois.

Cameron survived the accident and was not transported to the hospital with injuries, according to the news release.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing.

