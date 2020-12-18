2020 Illinois Made Gift Guide Part 1

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The days are dwindling down, but it’s not too late to tackle your Christmas list! PSL invited Marla Cichowski of Enjoy Illinois to feature an awesome gift guide featuring 19 small businesses spread around the state. All sell wares produced locally and can provide safe shopping via online ordering. Click here to get the link to get to this 2020 Illinois Made Gift Guide where links to the various businesses websites can be accessed.

The QCA is well represented on the list including Lagomarcino’s (that got there start in Moline), Galena Canning Company, and Echelman Pottery in Elizabeth, IL. Watch the segment to learn more about these business and see video and pictures of some of the products, businesses, and manufacturing process.

