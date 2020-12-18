Advertisement

2020 Illinois Made Gift Guide Part 2

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The days are dwindling down, but it’s not too late to tackle your Christmas list! PSL invited Marla Cichowski of Enjoy Illinois came back for a second interview to feature additional small businesses from which the awesome gift guide was created. All sell wares produced locally and can provide safe shopping via online ordering. Click here to get the link to get to this 2020 Illinois Made Gift Guide where links to the various businesses websites can be accessed.

The QCA is well represented on the list including Lagomarcino’s (that got there start in Moline), Galena Canning Company, and Echelman Pottery in Elizabeth, IL. Watch the segment to learn more about these business and see video and pictures of some of the products, businesses, and manufacturing process.

