Anyone with traffic cases in Rock Island County can soon appear in court remotely

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island County officials announced anyone with traffic cases in the county will soon be able to appear in court remotely.

This is in line with ongoing accommodations prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning in early 2021, two virtual courtrooms hosted by the Zoom video conference platform will allow litigants to attend court remotely in courtrooms 301 and 302 at the Rock Island County Justice Center.

The virtual courtroom will be accessible through any internet ready smart phone, laptop or desktop computer by visiting this link. From there other links are available for access.

The Rock Island County Circuit Clerk shared the following additional information in a news release:

For those without internet access, zoom stations are available to be scheduled for remote access in this office by calling 309-558-3538.

This is an excellent opportunity to save the litigant travel time, finding day care and missed hours of work while keeping them and the court staff safe. Traffic court’s high-volume docket typically draws hundreds of people to the building each week.

“Many have found remote appearances are more convenient than coming to court in person,” said Chief Judge Fuhr. “I hope moving to remote access is an improvement that reduces barriers and improves participation the justice system.”

Remote appearances will take place at the normally scheduled day and time indicated on the citation or notice. Notices to litigants notifying them of the change to remote court appearances are going out in the coming weeks. In addition, officers will begin distributing notification of the remote hearing at the time citations are issued. Once the judge opens the remote courtroom, participants will be moved from a “waiting room” into the “courtroom” where they can see the judge, prosecutor and other participants.

Earlier in 2020, the Illinois Supreme Court ordered that circuit courts may resume hearing court matters, whether in person or remotely. Rock Island County court partners developed the plan for remote appearances to reduce the number of litigants in the courthouse and limit the amount of COVID-19 transmissions where possible.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.