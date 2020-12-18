Board of Trustees approves new WIU president’s contract

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The new president of Western Illinois University’s 2.5 year contract has just been approved by the Board of Trustees.

In an announcement released on Friday, the 2.5 year contract, which includes tenure within the English department and professional development, had President Guiyou Huang’s salary set at $320,000.

The Board voted unanimously at a special meeting on November 16 to appoint Huang, president of Edinboro University of Pennsylvania, as the University’s 12th president, effective Jan. 1, 2021.

