Advertisement

Board of Trustees approves new WIU president’s contract

In an announcement released on Friday, the 2.5 year contract, which includes tenure within the...
In an announcement released on Friday, the 2.5 year contract, which includes tenure within the English department and professional development, had President Guiyou Huang’s salary set at $320,000.(WIU, KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - The new president of Western Illinois University’s 2.5 year contract has just been approved by the Board of Trustees.

In an announcement released on Friday, the 2.5 year contract, which includes tenure within the English department and professional development, had President Guiyou Huang’s salary set at $320,000.

The Board voted unanimously at a special meeting on November 16 to appoint Huang, president of Edinboro University of Pennsylvania, as the University’s 12th president, effective Jan. 1, 2021.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A section of Avenue of the Cities was blocked off
Two suspects arrested in East Moline homicide
Police are currently looking for a male suspect in a shots-fired situation in Davenport
Developing: Heavy police presence in LeClaire Heights Park in Davenport
Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal said in a media release that a first-degree...
Ohio woman charged in ’92 death of Baby April in Moline, Illinois
According to criminal charges, Jaime Vaca, 27, and his wife were arguing in their bedroom when...
Teen stops domestic attack on mom, then is fatally stabbed
Iowa Hawkeyes football coach Kirk Ferentz tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Davenport police enforcing school speed zones as students return to hybrid learning
Davenport police enforcing school speed zones as students return to hybrid learning
Davenport police enforcing school speed zones as students return to hybrid learning
Davenport parents, administrators look ahead towards next semester
Davenport parents, administrators look ahead towards next semester
Davenport school board expected to take action Monday on Superintendent Kobylski’s retirement