Advertisement

British actor Ian McKellen gets COVID-19 vaccine

Ian McKellen has said he feels "euphoric" after receiving his first dose of the COVID-19...
Ian McKellen has said he feels "euphoric" after receiving his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 8:19 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - British actor Ian McKellen has received the COVID-19 vaccine in England.

The 81-year-old said in a tweet he feels “very lucky” and “euphoric” after receiving his first dose on Wednesday.

He added he “would have no hesitation recommending the vaccine to anyone.”

Earlier this month, the United Kingdom became the first western nation to authorize a covid-19 vaccine, after regulators granted emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The vaccine is being rolled out to people over the age of 80, health care workers and nursing home residents.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A section of Avenue of the Cities was blocked off
Two suspects arrested in East Moline homicide
Police are currently looking for a male suspect in a shots-fired situation in Davenport
Developing: Heavy police presence in LeClaire Heights Park in Davenport
Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal said in a media release that a first-degree...
Ohio woman charged in ’92 death of Baby April in Moline, Illinois
According to criminal charges, Jaime Vaca, 27, and his wife were arguing in their bedroom when...
Teen stops domestic attack on mom, then is fatally stabbed
Iowa Hawkeyes football coach Kirk Ferentz tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

FILE - This image provided by U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Service shows the website...
‘Obamacare’ enrollment rising as COVID-19 pandemic deepens
A mother said her 13-year-old has lived a happy and healthy life but recently started having...
South Carolina family discovers 13-year-old daughter has leukemia following COVID-19 diagnosis
Clouds will stick around today with highs in the 30's to near 40°
Your First Alert Forecast
The CDC meets Saturday to discuss FDA's emergency use authorization of the Moderna vaccine, as...
FDA authorizes second vaccine as US suffers deadliest week
FILE - In this Aug.13, 2019 file photo, a man walks his dog next to an apartment building owned...
Epstein-linked modeling agent charged with rape of minors