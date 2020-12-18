Advertisement

Clinton County correctional officers congratulated for saving inmate’s life

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office congratulated Clinton County Jail Correctional Officers Toby Wilke and Carley Wehde for their live saving efforts.(Clinton County Sheriff's Office)
By Angela Rose
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 6:12 AM CST
CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office honored two correctional officers for saving an inmate’s life.

On Nov. 27, Clinton County Jail Correctional Officers Toby Wilke and Carley Wehde heard a strange noise while sitting at the booking desk.

After hearing the noise a couple of times Officer Wilke walked over to Intake 5. He called the female inmate’s name several times and got no response. Officials say that’s when Officer Wilke called up to the control tower to have the cell door unlocked.

As soon as Officer Wilke entered the cell, he immediately noticed the inmate was blue in the face and lips. The inmate was not breathing. Officer Officer Wilke then called for his partner, Officer Wehde, to call for an ambulance.

Next, Officer Wehde went to grab an inhaler and defibrillator. She began getting the defibrillator ready for use as Officer Wilke continued to perform CPR on the inmate. He performed CPR until the Clinton FIre Department ambulance took over the scene.

When paramedics entered the holding tank, they discovered the inmate had a pulse. After administering four doses of Narcan, the inmate was revived. The inmate was then taken to the MercyOne Emergency Department.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says the inmate survived and remains at the Clinton County Jail today due to the attention and quick response of Correctional Officers Wilke and Wehde.

Posted by Clinton County Sheriff's Office Iowa on Thursday, December 17, 2020

