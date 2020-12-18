Advertisement

A bit of overnight rain or snow

Big changes arrive next week. First, a warm-up, then a BIG cool-down!
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

Overnight we’ll get an approaching cold front to squeeze some drizzle or rain and even a few snowflakes out of the clouds as temps settle into the low 30s.

Highs will hit the upper 30s Saturday and low 40s Sunday. The next active weather we could see would be a slight chance for light rain and a few snowflakes

Sunday night into Monday. But that will all be overnight while most of us sleep and, at this point, it doesn’t appear troublesome. Temps warm into the 40s to

start next week but much colder air will move in starting Wednesday. We still are looking at chances for snow as the cold air arrives Wednesday into Thursday

but nothing is very clear at this point. Temps will crash Christmas Eve with Thursday and Friday highs around 20 and lows in the teens and single digits!

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. A FEW SPRINKLES, DRIZZLE OR FLURRIES. LOW: 33°. WIND: S/SW 10-15/25

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. A DRIP OR FLAKE POSSIBLE. 39°. WIND: NW 5-10

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH: 41°

